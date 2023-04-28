alert top story topical
Illinois' Back to Business program is ready to help local businesses
CARBONDALE — According to data released on Friday morning by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES), unemployment numbers for the Carbondale-Marion area are over half a percentage point less from last year. That's an increase of 1,300 jobs.
But, local businesses may still be feeling the economic impact of COVID-19 years later. That's why State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) is helping local business owners learn about what recovery funds are available and how to apply.
To help qualifying restaurants, hotels, and creative arts organizations, Senator Fowler is working with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to host a Back to Business online webinar on Wednesday, May 3, at 10:30 a.m. DCEO representatives will be available through the webinar to provide business owners information about the program.
“Many businesses across the 59th District are still feeling the financial pain left behind from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Senator Fowler. “This free webinar is a great tool for businesses to learn more about grant options out there and how to apply.”
According to a study conducted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale researchers back in the spring of 2021, which looked at the economic impact COVID-19 had on local county businesses, business owners who responded said their chief concern was revenue losses.
"Respondents were asked about revenue changes since March 2020 due to COVID-19. The majority (72.6%) of respondents reported a revenue decrease, 10.5% of respondents reported that revenue stayed the same and 16.9% of respondents reported a revenue increase (n = 95)," the SIU research report stated, adding that for sales, the majority (58.9%) of respondents reported a revenue decrease by 26.0% or greater. Though the report did say that there was an increase of revenue through online sales before and after COVID-19, those were modest by were a modest 5 percent by comparison.The report went on to say that over half of the business responding did not have to lay off anyone, and only 16.3% laid off 1-5 employees, 4.3% laid off 6-10 employees, 6.0% laid off 11-20 employees, and 1.7% laid off the entire workforce.
The Back to Business program has $175 million in funds available to help those industries most impacted by COVID-19: restaurants, hotels, and creative arts organizations. Business who apply and meet the requirements will receive grant money.
Restaurants can receive $5,000 - $50,000 of flexible spending to support losses from COVID-19; hotels can receive up to $1,500 per room, with 80% for payroll related costs and 20% of the grant money as flexible; and creative arts organizations can receive $5,000-$250,000 in flexible spending to support losses.
Much more information will be made available through Sen. Fowler's webinar. To register, email RSVP@sgop.ilga.gov. Include your name, your business name, address, and phone number. After you've RSVP, you'll receive a link to the online webinar.
Applications for the Back to Business program are due Wednesday, May 10.