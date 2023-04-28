CARBONDALE — According to data released on Friday morning by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES), unemployment numbers for the Carbondale-Marion area are over half a percentage point less from last year. That's an increase of 1,300 jobs.

But, local businesses may still be feeling the economic impact of COVID-19 years later. That's why State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) is helping local business owners learn about what recovery funds are available and how to apply.

To help qualifying restaurants, hotels, and creative arts organizations, Senator Fowler is working with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to host a Back to Business online webinar on Wednesday, May 3, at 10:30 a.m. DCEO representatives will be available through the webinar to provide business owners information about the program.

“Many businesses across the 59th District are still feeling the financial pain left behind from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Senator Fowler. “This free webinar is a great tool for businesses to learn more about grant options out there and how to apply.”

According to a study conducted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale researchers back in the spring of 2021, which looked at the economic impact COVID-19 had on local county businesses, business owners who responded said their chief concern was revenue losses.