Illinois-based company opens 98K-square-foot distribution center in Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon Mayor John Lewis said the pandemic has brought janitors to the forefront. “We hope we can do whatever you need to be successful,” Lewis told officials from Pike Systems.

Pike Systems carries a full line of commercial and institutional cleaning products and personal protective equipment, serving the education, health care and industrial sectors with a focus on servicing schools, hospitals and clinics, hotels, manufacturers, and professional cleaning contractors.

The Mount Vernon building will function as a warehouse and distribution center for new and existing customers, and business partners also will have the opportunity to use the space for their own continuing education and meetings.

Carolyn Quinn, president and CEO of Pike Systems, said one of her dreams was for the company to be able to serve the entire state of Illinois. The new location in Mount Vernon makes that dream a reality, she said.

She said everyone she interacted with in Mount Vernon was great. She said she has always felt it is important to hire people who are aligned to the values and culture of the organization. She didn’t know it was important to be located in a community also aligned to those values until coming to Mount Vernon.