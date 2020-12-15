Illinois-based company opens 98K-square-foot distribution center in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON — Tony Iriti, executive director of Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation, announced Tuesday that Pike Systems, which distributes janitorial supplies and personal protective equipment, has opened a new 98,000-square-foot distribution hub and learning center in Mount Vernon.
“This is truly a great day, not only for Mount Vernon, but for all of Southern Illinois,” Iriti said.
Iriti highlighted three things.
First, Mount Vernon Neon Co. and Everbrite vacated their building at 1 Neon Drive in July, so the building was only vacant six months. “We are pleased to get Pike Systems into that space,” he said.
Second, bringing Pike was truly a regional approach to economic development. Steve Mitchell, economic development director for the City of Carbondale, connected Iriti to Jim Sheffer, president and CEO of Performa and Pike Systems. “What is good for us is good for Carbondale and Marion, and what is good for Carbondale and Marion is good for us,” Iriti said.
Third, Pike Systems deals in janitorial supplies and teaches people the proper way to use them, as well as distributing personal protective equipment. Those have become extremely important during the pandemic.
“Washing our hands and sanitizing will be part of our lives from now on,” Iriti said.
Mount Vernon Mayor John Lewis said the pandemic has brought janitors to the forefront. “We hope we can do whatever you need to be successful,” Lewis told officials from Pike Systems.
Pike Systems carries a full line of commercial and institutional cleaning products and personal protective equipment, serving the education, health care and industrial sectors with a focus on servicing schools, hospitals and clinics, hotels, manufacturers, and professional cleaning contractors.
The Mount Vernon building will function as a warehouse and distribution center for new and existing customers, and business partners also will have the opportunity to use the space for their own continuing education and meetings.
Carolyn Quinn, president and CEO of Pike Systems, said one of her dreams was for the company to be able to serve the entire state of Illinois. The new location in Mount Vernon makes that dream a reality, she said.
She said everyone she interacted with in Mount Vernon was great. She said she has always felt it is important to hire people who are aligned to the values and culture of the organization. She didn’t know it was important to be located in a community also aligned to those values until coming to Mount Vernon.
“It feels like the whole community has given us a huge hug,” Quinn said.
She added that her goal is for Pike Systems to help all businesses succeed and to become a resource with expertise in cleaning and sanitation for them.
Quinn and Sheffer gave the food pantry in Mount Vernon a donation.
“I can’t tell you how great it is to bring a home run to Southern Illinois,” Sheffer said.
Iriti said this kind of development only happens with the help of many people. One of those helpers was Deb Smith of King City Brokers, who helped Pike Systems acquire the building.
“I am grateful to have been a part of this strengthening the community,” she said.
Pike Systems is an independent, woman-owned business headquartered in Montgomery. To learn more, visit www.pikesystems.com.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.