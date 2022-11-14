Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza joins local partners to give out food baskets in Cairo

CAIRO — “Good morning! I’m your state comptroller, Susana Mendoza,” Mendoza exclaimed Monday morning as she stood greeting people at a drive-thru food giveaway at the Arrowleaf building in Cairo.

Mendoza joined local partners, Arrowleaf officials, Laborers Local Union 773, Krispy Kreme of Marion, State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson and others to make the holiday season a little brighter for families in Cairo.

On Monday, the group gave 150 turkeys from the comptroller’s office, 600 cans of vegetables provided by Laborers Local 773 and Krispy Kreme, along with coats, shoes and backpacks for children, to families in Cairo at Arrowleaf’s offices and food pantry.

Kind words and gifts were not just limited to people though, as Mendoza even greeted a pet dog that accompanied its owner to the event.

Mendoza also shared her tips for reheating the Krispy Kreme doughnuts in a microwave while visiting with the families picking up food.

“It’s nice to be back to help so many people,” Mendoza said, adding that the weather was perfect for a November day.

This is Mendoza’s sixth year sponsoring the event. It began just after she was elected comptroller, and she keeps coming back to personally hand out food.

Jerry Womick, business manager for Local 773, said the union has been part of the food giveaway for years. Each year they host a bocce tournament that raises funds to help provide food.

He said it is important to help people in Cairo because they lack resources, such as a grocery store.

”We make sure we come down here and partner with the comptroller to help a community that is often forgotten,” Womick said. “We’re glad to be able to do something for them.”

In addition to the food giveaway, families could take advantage of the WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign which had coats and shoes for children. They also had new backpacks donated by Walmart.

“This is a really good event the comptroller does for the city of Cairo,” Mayor Thomas Simpson said.

Sherrie Crabb, CEO of Arrowleaf, said they identified 150 families who needed help and provided them with a ticket for food. Many of the families are clients and use the food pantry that Arrowleaf has in Cairo.

“We are happy to keep the tradition alive,” Crabb said. “This is an important partnership with the comptroller and Laborers Local 773.”

She added that this is one way they can show a little of God’s grace to the families who come through to get food.

“We appreciate the comptroller and the Laborers support for our region ... tremendous support for six years,” Windhorst said. “It’s also nice to see state and local officials come together for the betterment of our community.”

Laborers Local 773 is part of and represents more than 4,000 employees.

Arrowleaf is a nonprofit human services organization that works to build well-being for Southern Illinoisans throughout their lives, so they can weather life’s storms, reach their full potential and help our communities thrive.