Illinois EPA household hazardous waste collection event comes to Carbondale

Carbondale, Ill. – Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim has announced the local upcoming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) one-day collection site for the spring of 2022. Each year, Illinois EPA provides residents with free HHW collection events to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes. Illinois EPA HHW collections continue to be contactless for the safety of participants and workers. Collection events are funded through the Illinois EPA’s Solid Waste Fund.

“Each year, we see a continued need for Household Hazardous Waste collection events throughout the state. We are pleased to continue offering this important program, providing residents with opportunities to safely dispose of unwanted chemicals and potentially hazardous products,” said Director Kim. “We are grateful to our local partners and co-sponsors who make these events possible throughout Illinois.”

One-day collections are open to all Illinois residents and operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event. Pre-registration is required for the spring 2022 collection event. Residents participating in the event are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, and pesticides, old or outdated medication, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections. ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals, and business wastes.

For safe transport of HHW, residents are asked to:

• Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport.

• Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals.

• Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking.

• Place box(es) of HHW in empty trunk of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport.

• Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.

A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/Pages/acceptable-wastes.aspx.

The spring 2022 one-day collection in Carbondale is scheduled for June 4 at the SIUC Arena Parking Log on 1400 Arena Drive. Pre-register at https://JCHDonline.as.me/ShredMed2022.

For questions concerning the Illinois EPA’s one-day or long-term collections, please contact Don Buis with the Illinois EPA Waste Reduction Unit at 217-785-4116. HHW collection schedules are also available on the Illinois EPA website at https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/Pages/collections.aspx.

