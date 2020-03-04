Illinois' February cannabis sales top $34 million, bringing 2-month total to nearly $75 million

SPRINGFIELD — Legal cannabis sales in the state remained strong in February, with nearly $35 million spent on cannabis and infused products in the second month of adult-use legalization.

Customers spent $34.8 million on 831,600 items over the 29-day period. Of that, $25.6 million was spent by Illinois residents, while out-of-staters spent about $9.2 million, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The numbers do not include taxes collected.

“These numbers show there continues to be a strong demand across the state as the most equity-centric cannabis program in the country moves forward in Illinois,” said Toi Hutchinson, senior cannabis adviser to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “As the adult-use cannabis industry continues to grow, so will the number of opportunities for consumers and entrepreneurs alike — especially those from communities who suffered the most during the failed war on drugs.”

The numbers are down slightly from January, which saw $39.2 million in sales over a 31-day span. That generated $7.3 million in cannabis tax revenue for the state, plus another $3.1 million in retail sales taxes that are shared between the state and local governments. Tax numbers for February are not yet available.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}