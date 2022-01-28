Illinois FFA members grow at Carbondale conference

Carlyle High School agriculture teacher Tamra Gerstenecker drove ten of her students to Carbondale on Friday.

Her hope is that she’ll be taking different young people home on Saturday.

Not that Gerstenecker wants to exchange the freshmen and sophomores for other students. Rather, her hope is that these newer FFA members attending the “Ground Zero” conference at Southern Illinois University Carbondale leave the event seeing themselves in a different light, with improved communication and leadership skills, and come away motivated to get the most out of the FFA and high school experiences.

“This is one of the first conferences freshman and sophomore FFA members can attend, be involved with state FFA officers and meet with other members from around the state,” Gerstenecker explained. “It’s a great opportunity for students go get out of their shells, be exposed to personal leadership traits and grow as FFA members and people."

The Carbondale conference is one of three “Ground Zero” events offered by the Illinois Association FFA. A simultaneous conference is taking place at Western Illinois University in Macomb and a future event is scheduled for the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. It's a new format for the organization’s introduction to leadership and personal development for younger members. Attendance at the Carbondale conference is about 400 students and instructors.

“These are conferences that help students focus on finding their purpose and passion within the organization, but also develop those leadership qualities that they are identifying,” explained Mindy Bunselmeyer, Illinois FFA Center Executive Director.

Through six sessions over the conference’s two days, members have the opportunity to learn about opportunities in the national organization of agriculture students, build connections and discover how to set goals. Discussions will be led by current and former Illinois state FFA officers.

“Our goal is to help students through the curriculum in a way that is engaging and fun,” explained Miriam Hoffman, a current SIU agriculture student who served as one of six national FFA officers for 2020-2021 and will be facilitating some of the conference. “The goal is to get students excited about FFA and help them understand what FFA can do for them. It can be a pretty exciting way to kick off their FFA careers.”

Hoffman said workshops on setting vision and discovering purpose will be offered as well as an overview of opportunities in the organization and introduction to leadership and goals.

“These are areas that will help them excel in their high school and college careers and elsewhere in life and hopefully, set them up for success beyond college,” Hoffman added.

Following the workshop sessions on Friday, the host institution, SIU, offered a variety of recreational and informative activities.

“We want to have the students to have fun and to get a feel for what university student life is like,” explained Susan Graham, senior manager of communication, outreach and recruitment for the SIU College of Agriculture, Life and Physical Sciences.

Graham said activities including complimentary bowling, billiards, craft activities and line dancing lessons (taught by current SIU agriculture students) were offered.

“We’re delighted to host these students, give them an opportunity to see the university and get a glimpse of what it feels like to walk on campus as a student,” Graham said.

For Gerstenecker, the conference is something she can build upon with her students.

“I am hoping the students will grow as students, as leaders and as FFA members,” she said. “They’ll set goals for themselves and it gets them on the track as to what they can do and what they can accomplish.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0