Illinois' first cannabis consumption lounge in Sesser sets July 10 grand opening date

In the months since she last talked with The Southern, it has been all-hands-on-deck for her to get the place ready for a grand opening on July 10, a stoner holiday that celebrates cannabis oil — flip over 7/10 and it spells the word.

She said she has picked a date and stuck to it for her opening.

“This is f------ happening,” she remembered telling herself when she set her goal opening date.

The work has been hard and non-stop, she said — she joked that she and her team, mostly family, have been sleeping onsite. There’s been painting and ordering furniture, the flooring will be laid this week and the finishing touches are going to start going up.

If she’s lucky, Roeder said she hopes to have things wrapped up a few days before the big event next week.

Though there have been rumors and reports of other consumption lounges coming to the state, Roeder said she still looks to be the history-maker by opening Luna Lounge.

“I’m the first one,” she said.

