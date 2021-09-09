Illinois Gaming Board signs off on changes to Walker's Bluff resort plan

The Illinois Gaming Board has approved changes to the license permit application for the Walker's Bluff Resort, bringing project leaders one step closer to building a casino in Williamson County.
The board held a virtual meeting Thursday morning.
Walker's Bluff originally submitted plans to build a temporary structure for gaming operations. in March 2021, they submitted a request to build a permanent structure instead.
Dan Kehl of Elite Casino Resorts, a partner in the project, said plans are to have a ground breaking by the end of September and start construction in October.
A construction plan must also be submitted for approval.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.
