Illinois liquor commission upholds Carbondale bar's liquor license revocation, city says
Jackson County

  Updated
Downtown Carbondale

 Byron Hetzler

The state's Liquor Control Commission has affirmed the actions of the Carbondale Liquor Control Commission by upholding the suspension and revocation of Saluki Bar/Levels' liquor license.

Austin Knoob is the manager of Saluki Bar/Levels, according to a city news release. 

On June 2 of last year, Mayor Mike Henry issued an executive order requiring all beer gardens within the city to close at 10 p.m. The order was an effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Saluki Bar/Levels was found to be open and operating after the 10 p.m. closing time. 

The city’s liquor control commission, which consists of the mayor and members of the city council, found the establishment was in violation of the order. As a result, the liquor license was revoked.

Now, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission has upheld the city’s findings and penalty of revocation, city officials said Friday.  

On June 4, 2020, the Carbondale Liquor Control Commission Chairperson Mike Henry suspended Knoob’s liquor license — and the Illinois commission upheld the liquor license suspension from June 4, 2020, through June 9, 2020. 

However, the bar remained open in violation of the suspension, prompting the Carbondale city attorney to file charges for selling liquor without a license.

"The city trusted that going through the due process would lead to a fair and impartial outcome, and that is exactly what happened. We are relieved to have this behind us and hope to move forward in a positive manner," said Mayor Mike Henry in a news release. 

--The Southern

