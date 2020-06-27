Illinois minimum wage to rise to $10 per hour July 1

“It’s not putting us in a position where we are having to consider laying people off or anything like that,” Stephens said. However, that’s not to say the steady increase hasn’t hit the city’s wallet when it comes to union negotiations and funding future pensions.

But, Stephens said it's his job to find ways of making the money work.

“It’s just one of those things you don’t get to manage,” he said of the state's decision to raise the minimum wage.

In Carbondale, Cristaudo’s co-owner Rachel Cristaudo said while she understands concerns that raising the minimum wage will potentially raise costs of goods and services, she and the other three owners of the shop are on board to support the increase.

“Overall we’re in support of increasing the minimum wage across the board, we always have been,” she said.

She believes customers will understand any potential uptick in prices because it won’t be isolated to just one store — it will likely be across the board.