Illinois officials announce projects in ongoing expansion of I-57 in Southern Illinois

Milepost 58.6 to milepost 63 widening to three lanes in each direction was completed in fall 2020. The reconstruction of the I-57/64/Illinois 15 interchange is scheduled to start in 2025.

In addition, IDOT is embarking on a major renovation of the Trail of Tears rest areas on I-57 in Union County later this year, which will expand and enhance truck parking.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time when traveling through these work zones, IDOT said. Drivers are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs, watch for traffic signals, be aware of width restrictions, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, according to its news release. The first year of the program included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.

For more information and updates, visit twitter.com/IDOTDistrict9 or gettingaroundillinois.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.