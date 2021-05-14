Illinois pork plant powered by the sun, thanks to C-PACE financing

Illinois is among the 38 states that have legislation on the books enabling PACE financing for commercial projects, but the mechanism is still used relatively little in Illinois and many other states, in part because of consumers’ and public officials’ lack of familiarity with the option.

In order for the project to proceed, JBS and Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate, the PACE-focused investment firm financing and managing the arrangement, had to convince the local Beardstown City Council to participate.

Under PACE, local taxing bodies (counties or municipalities) are responsible for transferring payments baked into property taxes to the lender — in this case, Counterpointe, which essentially made the $4.5 million loan to JBS for the array.

Counterpointe managing partner Eric Alini said that thanks to the C-PACE financing, the loan is at an interest rate and on an amortization schedule that works out much better for JBS than any loan a commercial bank would have offered.