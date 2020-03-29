Illinois reports surge in new COVID-19 cases, deaths

Lab technicians so far have examined 28,000 tests statewide.

“Ultimately, my goal is to reach a large enough testing capacity where we’re able to test everyone who needs a test on a regular basis,” Pritzker said. “... Every day we aren’t hitting 10,000 tests or more is another day that we’re not able to get answers that help us get past this current crisis.”

He called the federal government’s lack of action in February a “profound failing” and “foundational mistake” that state officials had to correct. Although President Donald Trump’s administration moved to upgrade its testing response, “we still have far to go,” Pritzker said.

And while Illinois awaits the additional tests federal officials promised — which “may never be fulfilled,” the governor said — state leaders are taking other actions to address testing capacity.

“More testing available across the board will better inform the amount of virus we are seeing in the community, where we can take that information and identify specific concerted efforts to decrease the risk in those high-risk areas,” Ezike said, “ultimately with the goal of limiting infection, limiting spread and ultimately limiting lives lost.”