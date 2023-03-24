The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jackson County Health Department will host a one-day household hazardous waste collection event from 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, in the Banterra Center parking lot at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

Pre-registration for the event is required at https://jchdonline.as.me/schedule.php.

One-day collections are open to all Illinois residents, who are allowed to use the event to dispose of chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, and pesticides, old or outdated medication and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections.

Some items will not be accepted. These include latex paints, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, business waste and agricultural chemicals.

Additional information about the single-day collection is available by calling the Jackson County Health Department at (618) 684-3143.

— The Southern

