Illinois Southern District Court to use video, teleconferencing because of coronavirus emergency

After President Donald J. Trump signed the CARES Act into law March 27, the chief judge of Illinois Southern District Court issued an order allowing for video and teleconferencing for some criminal proceedings.
A news release from the Southern District announced that Chief District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel issued an administrative order Monday “authorizing video and teleconferencing pursuant to the CARES Act.” It also limited access to the courthouse amid the COVID-19 crisis. The respiratory virus has caused thousands of deaths around the world.
The release said “effective immediately, the use of video teleconferencing, or telephone conferencing if video teleconferencing is not reasonably available" is authorized for the following criminal proceedings:
- Detention hearings
- Initial appearances
- Preliminary hearings
- Waivers of Indictment
- Arraignments
- Probation and supervised revocation proceedings
- Pretrial release revocation proceedings
- Appearances
- Misdemeanor pleas and sentencings
- Proceedings commonly known as the “Federal Juvenile Delinquency Act,” except for contested transfer hearings, Juvenile delinquency adjudication or trial proceedings
It also said felony pleas and felony sentencings were also authorized to be conducted by video teleconference, or by telephone if video is not reasonably available, if the district judge in a particular case finds for specific reasons that the plea or sentencing in that case cannot be further delayed without serious harm to the interests of justice.
Should a defendant not consent to video or teleconferencing, the release said credentialed members of the press and public may attend such hearings in person. However, the judge may separate principal members of the proceedings and the press and public.
Social distancing will be required in all proceedings, the release said, and the number of in-person participants may be limited based on the capacity of the room.
Information detailing how to access any audio and/or video feed of court proceedings will be posted in the notice of setting on a case-by-case basis, and general information will be published on the district court’s public web page, www.ilsd.uscourts.gov. The release said all rules and prohibitions on the recording of proceedings remain in effect.
