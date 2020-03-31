Illinois Southern District Court to use video, teleconferencing because of coronavirus emergency

After President Donald J. Trump signed the CARES Act into law March 27, the chief judge of Illinois Southern District Court issued an order allowing for video and teleconferencing for some criminal proceedings.

A news release from the Southern District announced that Chief District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel issued an administrative order Monday “authorizing video and teleconferencing pursuant to the CARES Act.” It also limited access to the courthouse amid the COVID-19 crisis. The respiratory virus has caused thousands of deaths around the world.

The release said “effective immediately, the use of video teleconferencing, or telephone conferencing if video teleconferencing is not reasonably available" is authorized for the following criminal proceedings:

Detention hearings

Initial appearances

Preliminary hearings

Waivers of Indictment

Arraignments

Probation and supervised revocation proceedings

Pretrial release revocation proceedings

Appearances

Misdemeanor pleas and sentencings

Proceedings commonly known as the “Federal Juvenile Delinquency Act,” except for contested transfer hearings, Juvenile delinquency adjudication or trial proceedings