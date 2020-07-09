Illinois State Police ask for public's help in search for Carterville man missing since February

The Illinois State Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a Carterville man who has been missing since February.

According to a news release from ISP, Daniel "Danny" Crosby of Carterville was reported missing on March 18. Police say Crosby's last known location was near the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Pana on Feb. 27. Crosby's family and friends have not had any contact with him since that date.