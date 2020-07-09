Illinois State Police ask for public's help in search for Carterville man missing since February

The Illinois State Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a Carterville man who has been missing since February.
According to a news release from ISP, Daniel "Danny" Crosby of Carterville was reported missing on March 18. Police say Crosby's last known location was near the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Pana on Feb. 27. Crosby's family and friends have not had any contact with him since that date.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 217-782-4750.
— The Southern
