Illinois State Police, coroner's office investigate death of Marion employee

MARION — Illinois State Police and the Williamson County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a Marion city employee, according to a press release from the City of Marion.

According to the release, first responders located and retrieved the body of Chief Wastewater Plant Operator David Williams in one of the treated water storage clarifiers at the city's Wastewater Treatment Facility on South Van Buren Street at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday.

At approximately 7 a.m. Sunday, Williams went missing while conducting a normal operations inspection at the facility, according to the release. A co-worker became aware of Williams' disappearance and immediately called emergency crews to begin a thorough search of the property.

The release said the city mourns Williams' loss alongside his family, and called Williams “more than just a dedicated employee.” His legacy will continue to be honored through his impact on his co-workers and the enormous impact he had on his community through his Second Baptist Church family, the release said.

The release also called Williams “the ultimate example of a family man,” and said he dedicated his life to caring for his family, his work family, and building a legacy that will never be forgotten.

The City of Marion also thanked the rescue teams that participated in the search and recovery efforts, especially Marion Fire Department.

