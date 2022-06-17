 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois State Police investigating death of four-month-old baby boy in Pinckneyville

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 officials are investigating the death of a 4-month-old male from Pinckneyville, IL.

On Sunday June 12, 2022, ISP DCI Zone 7 was requested by the Pinckneyville Police Department (PPD) to investigate reported serious injuries to the 4-month-old male. The male was eventually transferred to a regional hospital in Saint Louis, MO, where he succumbed to his injures. An autopsy was performed on Friday, June 17, 2022, and results are pending.

The ISP is being assisted by PPD and the St. Louis City Medical Examiner’s Office in this open and ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

