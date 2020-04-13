In 2 weeks, 20 Manor Court residents, staff test positive for COVID-19; 4 residents have died

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CARBONDALE — More than half of Jackson County’s 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date are either residents or staff members of Manor Court, illustrating the devastating effects of COVID-19’s rapid spread once inside long-term care facilities that are home to high-risk seniors.

Since the first Manor Court resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 1, a total of 11 residents and nine employees have tested positive over two weeks, Administrator Melissa Neitzel confirmed Monday. Of the 11 residents who have confirmed cases of coronavirus, four have died, accounting for all deaths of individuals in Jackson County with recent COVID-19 diagnoses that have been reported by the Jackson County Health Department.

The deceased Manor Court residents are two women in their 90s whose deaths were reported, respectively, on April 2 and April 9; a man in his 70s, whose death was reported Sunday; and a male in his 80s, whose death was reported Monday. No further information was provided about the individuals who died. Seniors and people with underlying health conditions are most at-risk of developing serious, and sometimes deadly, complications from COVID-19.