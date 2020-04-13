In 2 weeks, 20 Manor Court residents, staff test positive for COVID-19; 4 residents have died

CARBONDALE — More than half of Jackson County’s 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date are either residents or staff members of Manor Court, illustrating the devastating effects of COVID-19’s rapid spread once inside long-term care facilities that are home to high-risk seniors.
Since the first Manor Court resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 1, a total of 11 residents and nine employees have tested positive over two weeks, Administrator Melissa Neitzel confirmed Monday. Of the 11 residents who have confirmed cases of coronavirus, four have died, accounting for all deaths of individuals in Jackson County with recent COVID-19 diagnoses that have been reported by the Jackson County Health Department.
The deceased Manor Court residents are two women in their 90s whose deaths were reported, respectively, on April 2 and April 9; a man in his 70s, whose death was reported Sunday; and a male in his 80s, whose death was reported Monday. No further information was provided about the individuals who died. Seniors and people with underlying health conditions are most at-risk of developing serious, and sometimes deadly, complications from COVID-19.
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Randolph counties report new cases Monday
Seven residents of Manor Court with COVID-19 are currently isolated in one wing of the facility, and other residents have been moved to other parts of the building, Neitzel said. She said the residents with confirmed COVID-19 cases residing at the facility are presently in stable condition and receiving continuous care. All other residents are monitored on a daily basis, and testing is done if they develop symptoms indicative of COVID-19, she said.
At present, 88 people are residing at Manor Court, a skilled nursing facility that is part of the Liberty Village of Carbondale community. The facility employs about 200 people.
Neitzel said that she and her staff are doing all they can to slow the spread of the virus within Manor Court.
“We’re keeping everybody as safe as possible and trying to communicate multiple times a week (with family members of residents) to give them updates on their loved ones, whether their loved ones are affected with the virus or not,” she said. Neitzel said she appreciates the assistance and outpouring of support the facility has received from the Jackson County Health Department, Illinois Department of Public Health, other government agencies and members of the public.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|0
|0
|0
|Franklin
|5
|0
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|0
|0
|0
|Hardin
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|36
|4
|10
|Jefferson
|9
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|Massac
|2
|0
|0
|Perry
|1
|0
|0
|Pope
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|4
|0
|0
|Randolph
|41
|0
|27
|Saline
|3
|0
|1
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|Williamson
|11
|0
|0
|White
|0
|0
|0
