In talk with Paul Simon Institute, Audra Wilson urges deeper understanding of poverty

CARBONDALE — In her talk Wednesday with the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, Audra Wilson, president & CEO of Chicago's Shriver Center on Poverty Law, asked that advocates and regular citizens alike examine poverty at a deeper-than-skin-deep level.
This deeper understanding, Wilson said, is the key to fighting back poverty and the laundry list of social problems faced by people living in it.
Wilson, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, served as Barack Obama’s deputy campaign manager for his U.S. Senate run, where she said she was charged with writing checks, sweeping floors and writing policy.
Her career as a policy writer and social advocate for eliminating the roots of poverty were shaped by this and other subsequent experiences.
Wilson told Paul Simon Institute Director John Shaw that in the U.S., poverty is worn almost as a “scarlet letter” — a mark of shame. Wilson said this is part of the “we-they dichotomy” that others the poor, which Shaw pointed out accounts for about 14% of Americans.
“I think the hardest thing for a lot of people to grasp as it pertains to poverty in America is that it is in contrast to our (view of the U.S.),” Wilson said. She said Americans have this idea that the U.S. is a place that people can come to and work their way up from nothing. This isn’t entirely wrong, she said, but it isn’t always true for people of color.
“You cannot extricate race from poverty … because of our origins, because of our history,” she said.
For people in this population, the roots of poverty extend generations.
Things like redlining and blockbusting at the turn of the century — policies that used bureaucracy to prevent people of color from moving into wealthier neighborhoods or buying homes to begin with.
While this may seem to be unrelated, Wilson said property is a key way to build generational wealth. This can extend even as far back as the westward expansion in the mid-19th century. Wilson said 20% of Americans can attribute part of their wealth to the initial homestead act that gave settlers land if they lived and worked it for five years.
Wilson said the last year showed people in the U.S. the value of low-wage workers — though they are paid minimally, grocery clerks and other service workers are indeed essential. She said something needs to be done to show that this lesson has been learned.
“If they were so essential … then what are we going to do to show we actually recognize that they are in dangerous situations?” Wilson said.
Wilson trains anti-poverty advocates in how to be more impactful.
In her talk, she said one hurdle she and others face in explaining the complexities of poverty is the position that the roots of it are in the past — and we live in the present.
Wilson said everyone has inherited problems they were not a part of creating. But she said it’s best to be part of the solution.
Wilson said one of the biggest things she pushes is to abolish the idea of normal. She said she has to “remind people that in our realm, in our space, we never want to go back to normal.”
Normal, she said, has never been good enough for those experiencing poverty.
