In talk with Paul Simon Institute, Audra Wilson urges deeper understanding of poverty

“You cannot extricate race from poverty … because of our origins, because of our history,” she said.

For people in this population, the roots of poverty extend generations.

Things like redlining and blockbusting at the turn of the century — policies that used bureaucracy to prevent people of color from moving into wealthier neighborhoods or buying homes to begin with.

While this may seem to be unrelated, Wilson said property is a key way to build generational wealth. This can extend even as far back as the westward expansion in the mid-19th century. Wilson said 20% of Americans can attribute part of their wealth to the initial homestead act that gave settlers land if they lived and worked it for five years.

Wilson said the last year showed people in the U.S. the value of low-wage workers — though they are paid minimally, grocery clerks and other service workers are indeed essential. She said something needs to be done to show that this lesson has been learned.

“If they were so essential … then what are we going to do to show we actually recognize that they are in dangerous situations?” Wilson said.

Wilson trains anti-poverty advocates in how to be more impactful.