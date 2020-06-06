Related to this story

Most Popular

Mark Johnson
Obituaries

Mark Johnson

MARION — Mark Johnson, 51, of Terre Haute, Indiana, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in his residence.

Brenda Sue Pedigo
Obituaries

Brenda Sue Pedigo

McLEANSBORO — Brenda Sue Pedigo, 53, of McLeansboro, died at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her residence.