Independent Southern Illinois health care provider grows in services, scope

In an era when many health care providers are scaling back services and automating as much as possible, one medical provider is adding both locations and offerings with a focus on customer service.

Advanced Surgical Technology has expanded from a single medical provider offering a variety of surgeries to a network of facilities with a team of professionals now offering multidisciplinary medical services including primary care, vascular, aesthetic and general surgeries and other medical services.

“We started as a smaller surgery practice with Dr. Udaya Liyange and that has exponentially grown over the last 18 months,” explained Abbey Gettinger, chief operating officer of AST. “Our goal is to be a private medical practice focusing on the communities we serve and providing a higher standard and level of care.”

Liyange, a board-certified general surgeon who specializes in vascular surgery, started the independent practice following working at a Williamson County hospital. He began his own surgical practice with offices in Marion, Mount Vernon and Centralia before expanding AST’s services to include primary care. The practice has grown to nearly 100 employees at a dozen Southern Illinois locations. The practices are made up of a range of medical professionals including physicians and surgeons, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and other providers, 22 in all.

Gettinger said the medical and support staff members work well as a team and also work closely with hospitals and other health care facilities throughout the region. She said AST works to focus on patients.

“The doctor always tries to put himself as the patient if you feel,” she said. “We feel that sometimes patient rapport is being lost because the goal for many bigger health care companies is to see as many patients as possible. At AST, we aren’t that way. Our goal is to spend quality time with patients.”

She explained that communication is a hallmark of AST’s patient care from the lack of automated phone trees to the way patients are kept informed.

“I think ultimately the big picture at AST is to provide our patients not only a higher level of health care, but great customer service as well,” she said.

The practice continues to expand. It recently opened a primary care location near The Pavilion in Marion and is holding a ribbon cutting on a state-of-the-art surgical and aesthetics facility in Herrin Friday.

“The Herrin location is going to be a surgery office as well as an aesthetics practice. We will be able to do many vascular procedures on site and many minor surgeries that can be done outside of the hospital, so it is less expensive for the patient. We also have an in-house lab,” Gettinger explained. “Then we will have our aesthetics practice there with four well-known aesthetics providers from the area.”

Gettinger said aesthetics includes medical techniques and procedures to help area residents look and feel better about themselves. These services include body contouring and cool sculpting, laser treatments, facials and injectable treatments including Botox, skin care and more. She added that noted plastic surgeon Erika Sato performs a variety of procedures at the Herrin location and at other AST surgical facilities.

Aesthetics is s big part of the new location, she said – not just the medial aesthetics, but also the way the facility looks. The practice, which features professional interior design, is highlighted by high ceilings and an abundance of glass.

“It’s a wonderful office, beautiful, comfortable and very efficient,” Gettinger said, calling the facility a wonderful compliment to the other AST locations.

“With all of our services, from surgery to aesthetics and primary care, we aim to provide the highest level of care with state-of-the-art locations. The goal of AST is to be a one-stop shop, providing great care to the individuals in our communities and keeping everything local. Our providers are rom these towns and their patients are the ones that they go to church with or see out in the community. We want to be familiar with and to our patients,” she said.