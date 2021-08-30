 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Infant, 2 adults injured in I-57 crash; vehicle struck concrete bridge rail, landed in creek
0 comments
breaking urgent
Franklin County

Infant, 2 adults injured in I-57 crash; vehicle struck concrete bridge rail, landed in creek

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ambulance injury file
Getty Images

A 1-month-old infant and two adults have been taken to the hospital with injuries following a crash early Monday on Interstate 57 in Franklin County. 

Thomas S. Allen, 70, of Jackson, Missouri, was driving a 2019 Blue Western Star 4 axle tanker truck northbound on I-57 in the left lane near mile post 66, according to a preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police District 13. 

In the right lane, a 2005 Green Chrysler Pacifica, was traveling at the same location. Nikolas L. Walker, 26, and Alyssa M. Walker, 21, of Buncombe, were in the Pacifica, along with a 1-month-old baby.  

Allen attempted a lane change, striking the Pacifica, police said. The Pacifica spun out of control, struck a concrete bridge railing, went over the side of the bridge railing and landed on its top in a creek, police said. 

Nikolas and Alyssa Walker and the infant were taken to the hospital for injuries.

Allen reported no injuries. He has been issued a citation for improper lane usage, police said.  

The crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Monday. One northbound lane was shutdown for about two and a half hours for the crash investigation. 

--The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois State Police speak about Normal shooting that left 3 dead

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News