Infant, 2 adults injured in I-57 crash; vehicle struck concrete bridge rail, landed in creek

A 1-month-old infant and two adults have been taken to the hospital with injuries following a crash early Monday on Interstate 57 in Franklin County.

Thomas S. Allen, 70, of Jackson, Missouri, was driving a 2019 Blue Western Star 4 axle tanker truck northbound on I-57 in the left lane near mile post 66, according to a preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police District 13.

In the right lane, a 2005 Green Chrysler Pacifica, was traveling at the same location. Nikolas L. Walker, 26, and Alyssa M. Walker, 21, of Buncombe, were in the Pacifica, along with a 1-month-old baby.

Allen attempted a lane change, striking the Pacifica, police said. The Pacifica spun out of control, struck a concrete bridge railing, went over the side of the bridge railing and landed on its top in a creek, police said.

Nikolas and Alyssa Walker and the infant were taken to the hospital for injuries.

Allen reported no injuries. He has been issued a citation for improper lane usage, police said.

The crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Monday. One northbound lane was shutdown for about two and a half hours for the crash investigation.

--The Southern

