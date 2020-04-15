Infectious disease doctor: Take off the gloves, wash your hands instead

Altamimi said health care providers have touchpoints that require them to change gloves when working with a patient. They change every time they touch an IV, computer keyboard and other things.

For the average person outside a medical setting, the best protection is to wash your hands often or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Altamimi said to protect yourself from COVID-19, follow these guidelines:

Stay home: Don’t leave your home unless it is really necessary, such as going to the grocery store, pharmacy or to a doctor’s appointment if you are really ill.

When you leave the house, wear a mask. Masks keep asymptomatic people from spreading the virus.

Be vigilant about touch: Don’s touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Sanitize your hands often.

Be careful with the information: “People need to be careful. Even articles that quote a CDC study can interpret data out of context. Lab conditions don’t always replicate in real life,” Altamimi said. “This is a novel, meaning new, virus to us, and we are learning as we go.”