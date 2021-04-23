Ingenuity key to pandemic success for Carbondale businesses, local leaders say

CARBONDALE — City officials and others say innovation and creativity are the among chief reasons businesses in Carbondale fared as well as they did during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The business shutdowns in Illinois began last March as positive COVID-19 numbers crept higher and higher — as did the death toll.

Some speculated it would only be a matter of weeks before things opened back up.

Others were more doubtful.

But in this time, many business owners started to think about how to best tackle the complicated issue of following state mandates and keeping their doors open. At the city level, leaders did their best to be helpful to the business community.

“City officials worked to provide grant assistance, reduce regulatory requirements, respond to requests for assistance, and connect businesses with available resources concerning grant information, mitigation measures and other related issues,” Steve Mitchell, Carbondale’s economic development director said in an email Wednesday.

In its effort to help its members, Carbondale Main Street Executive Director Megan Cole said it continued to offer façade improvement grants and even loaned out equipment to help businesses create outdoor dining areas.