Ingenuity key to pandemic success for Carbondale businesses, local leaders say

CARBONDALE — City officials and others say innovation and creativity are the among chief reasons businesses in Carbondale fared as well as they did during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The business shutdowns in Illinois began last March as positive COVID-19 numbers crept higher and higher — as did the death toll.
Some speculated it would only be a matter of weeks before things opened back up.
Others were more doubtful.
But in this time, many business owners started to think about how to best tackle the complicated issue of following state mandates and keeping their doors open. At the city level, leaders did their best to be helpful to the business community.
“City officials worked to provide grant assistance, reduce regulatory requirements, respond to requests for assistance, and connect businesses with available resources concerning grant information, mitigation measures and other related issues,” Steve Mitchell, Carbondale’s economic development director said in an email Wednesday.
SI Now’s current efforts are focused on supporting existing businesses, attracting and expanding businesses, developing workforce education through training and employment growth in high wage sectors.
In its effort to help its members, Carbondale Main Street Executive Director Megan Cole said it continued to offer façade improvement grants and even loaned out equipment to help businesses create outdoor dining areas.
But Cole added that businesses couldn’t rely on old ways of doing things in such a radically different market with COVID restrictions.
“Economically speaking I think everybody had to get creative this year,” Cole said.
Mitchell saw similar things.
“Business owners rapidly shifted their business models to adapt. Curbside pickup, outdoor seating, and food delivery all became the standard once businesses were stripped of foot traffic,” he said.
Mitchell and Cole said the businesses that saw success in the last year were nimble.
“We’ve seen more interest in outdoor dining/sidewalk cafes, more businesses have created or enhanced their online presence, and many have improved their physical locations and changed or expanded their business models,” Mitchell said in his email to The Southern.
The great news is that Carbondale Main Street received an $8,500 grant funding to cover the installation of new, permanent seating downtown — announced last month. City leaders have said they hope this framework will be used for future infrastructure projects, such as amphitheaters and bike racks, in the city center.
Steve Payne, owner of Carbondale staple Quatros Deep Pan Pizza, said it was a struggle to make things work last year but he learned much through the tribulations.
“Curbside was a bright spot,” Payne said. He said this type of service was a lifeline in the midst of the pandemic.
But even with things opening up and vaccines being administered, Payne said the weight on his shoulders hasn’t lessened. He said with the return of limited dine-in options his labor has gone up one-third trying to accommodate both curbside and dine-in customers.
While Cole and Mitchell praised the ingenuity of business owners, Cole did not discount the impact of community support last year.
“People really support the local economy,” she said of regional shoppers.
