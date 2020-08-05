You are the owner of this article.
Inmate at US Penitentiary in Marion dies from COVID-19; facility has 7th most active cases
MARION — The Federal Bureau of Prisons has confirmed that an inmate in the U.S. Penitentiary at Marion has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Marion inmate Earl James died Sunday, Aug. 2, from COVID-19 after testing positive July 22.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the facility had 84 inmates and four staff members with active cases of COVID-19. They have 53 inmates and four staff members who have recovered from COVID-19, according to www.bop.gov.

Those numbers mean Marion has seventh most number of active COVID-19 cases among Bureau of Prison facilities.

The Marion facility has 1,054 inmates in the medium-security prison and 162 in the adjacent satellite camp.

The positive test numbers are based on the most recently available confirmed lab results involving open cases as reported by the BOP's Office of Occupational Health and Safety at 11 a.m. each day. BOP field sites may report additional updates throughout the day.

Currently, 1,807 federal inmates and 531 BOP staff have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 nationwide. Recovered cases include 8,931 inmates and 751 staff members. One staff member and 108 federal inmates have died, and their deaths were attributed to COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson, the BOP has instituted a comprehensive management approach to COVID-19 that includes screening, testing, appropriate treatment, prevention, education and infection control measures. The BOP has been coordinating our COVID-19 efforts since January, using both internal and external experts, including guidance and directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of Personnel Management, the Department of Justice and the Office of the Vice President.

The Bureau of Prisons has implemented several stops to stop spread of the virus.

  • Any inmate in the general population displaying symptoms for COVID-19 will be tested and placed in isolation. A contact investigation will be conducted and may include widespread testing as clinically indicated.
  • Anyone coming into the to the facility, including staff, are receiving temperature checks and screening.
  • Sanitation efforts have increased, and resources such as cleaning supplies have been distributed as needed.
  • In-person visitation has been suspended in Marion.
  • Inmates have received education on preventing spread of disease.

For more information, visit https://www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.

