Interstate 57 will be closed at the beginning of next week

Drivers on Interstate 57 will be facing a detour next weekend as the Illinois Department of Transportation will close a portion of the highway to demolish a bridge south of Marion.

The interstate will be closed to all traffic between the 45 mile marker (Illinois Route 148 exit) and the 54 mile marker (Illinois Route 13 exit) beginning at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15. The highway will remain closed overnight and is anticipated to reopen at 7 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16.

Doug Helfrich, IDOT District 9 Project Implementation Engineer, said the way the existing bridge was designed and built requires closure of I-57.

“The bridge is around 50 years old and it’s time to replace it,” he said. “It’s a concrete arch bridge. The arches, supports and the bridge deck were all poured together, so you can’t remove those under light traffic.”

He said construction of a new bridge will begin shortly after demolition and should be completed by June 2024. This work will only require lane reductions, not a full closure, he explained.

Both northbound on ramps at Old Illinois 13 and Illinois 13 in Marion will remain open.

During the closure, crews will be demolishing the Westminster Drive bridge which crosses I-57 south of Marion. Motorists will be detoured to Illinois 148 and Illinois 13. The closure will impact both northbound and southbound traffic.