Iowa unsolved murder tied to West Frankfort man later found dead in shallow grave in Cobden, Illinois

A 30-year-old unsolved cold case has been tied back to a West Frankfort man thanks to new DNA sampling and advances in forensic technology.
Lee Rotatori, 32, of Nunica, Michigan, was murdered in June of 1982, according to a news release from police in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Rotatori had just started a job at Jennie Edmundson Hospital and had been staying at the Best Western Frontier Hotel while looking for a permanent place to live, the release stated.
When she did not show for work the morning of June 25, 1982, her boss asked hotel staff to check on her, police said. Her body was discovered in the room. She died from a single stab wound and there was evidence of a sexual assault, police said.
No suspects were ever identified during the initial investigation.
In 2001, evidence collected in 1982 was re-submitted to the State of Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Lab. The examination revealed the presence of a male DNA profile, but no match was found in the system, police said.
The DCI Lab would periodically check this unknown DNA over the years without any lucky, police said.
In April 2019, Council Bluffs investigators submitted the unknown male's DNA profile to Parabon Nanolabs to begin a genetic genealogy case.
In February 2021, researchers concluded the source of the suspect DNA was Thomas O. Freeman, of West Frankfort. A sample of Freeman's daughter's DNA was subsequently analyzed by the Iowa DCI Lab, further confirming there was a parent/child relationship between the DNA found at the scene of Rotatori's murder and Freeman's daughter.
Further investigation revealed Thomas O. Freeman was the victim of a murder not long after Rotatori was found dead.
On Oct. 30, 1982, Freeman's body was found buried in a shallow grave in Cobden, Illinois, police said.
Freeman, who was 35 at the time of his death, had been shot multiple times and was likely been dead for three months before the discovery of his grave.
Freeman's killer was never identified.
Council Bluff investigators are currently working with the Illinois State Police to determine if Freeman's murder was somehow linked to his involvement in Rotatori's death, police said.