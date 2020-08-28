Is it practical? Effective? Southern Illinois leaders debate police body cams.

CARBONDALE — The 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown at the hands of police sparked significant upheaval both in the St. Louis-adjacent community, but all over the country.
In an effort to find a way through the turmoil, many communities throughout the country found themselves searching for ways to increase police accountability and build community trust. To do this, many turned to the use of body cameras to be used by police to record interactions with the public.
But not everyone saw them as a way to fix everything.
Of the five municipalities who responded to the Southern’s Freedom of Information Act requests, only one had an active body cam program — Benton.
Gary Williams became Carbondale’s permanent city manager in 2016, about two years after Brown’s death. He said he became interested in using body cams for a variety of reasons.
“My initial interest in it was to provide another layer of accountability for both the public and our police officers,” Williams said.
However, after researching the idea, Williams and others at the city weren’t persuaded.
“We decided that, at the time, it may not be the best fit for us,” he said. Based on their research, Williams said his team wasn’t convinced that the use of body cams would make a difference with officer behavior — the running logic was that officers would be on their best behavior when wearing the cameras.
But, he said research isn’t conclusive on this.
Williams pointed to a George Mason University study that looked at the impacts officer-worn cameras had on use of force and community relations.
“In total, these study findings do not reveal a definitive conclusion that (body cams) can reduce officers’ use of force,” the authors of the 2019 study wrote.
“We don’t want to roll something out that when we measure it, we find it isn’t an effective tool,” Williams said.
Efficacy is just one metric. But Williams and others said the resources needed to use body cams were a big factor, too.
“We couldn’t keep up,” Jonesboro Police Chief David Wilkins said of his department’s attempts to use body cams.
He said the issue they ran into was file management and keeping up with the office-side of a body cam program. Wilkins said he had no fear of the cameras and welcomed that extra level of oversight.
“Ninety-nine percent of the time it ends up saving you and not hurting you,” he said.
But it became impractical.
“The problem is being small town U.S.A., (you’d need) to hire a secretary to keep up,” he said.
Williams had a similar concern. He said the volume of Freedom of Information Act requests alone would likely be enough to bring on a full-time employee to handle the paperwork and file management. Thinking practically, Williams asked the question: Is it worth it for the city to hire a person to handle all of this and pay their salary for an initiative that may not work?
The conversation over body cams has been reignited with this year’s very loud and very public demand for police overhauls. Protests erupted in the spring over the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd — both were Black and unarmed and died at the hands of police. Most recently, the demand for racial justice has stemmed from the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was filmed being shot in the back seven times by a white Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer.
In Carbondale, though, the conversation hasn’t changed much.
“Again, as we study it more, we arrive at the same place — which is we can’t seem to find evidence that this is going to improve the policing environment,” Williams said.
Instead he said the city has focused on training to provide officers with the tools to have better interactions with the public.
Despite choosing not to use body cams, Carbondale has been searching for alternatives to help with community relations and officer accountability. The conversation has been ongoing, Williams said, and significant progress was made July 9 when city officials, as well as law enforcement and racial equality groups came together for an online town hall to discuss the issues of race and community policing.
The panelists, which included Linda Flowers, the president of Carbondale’s NAACP chapter, and Nancy Maxwell, the chapter’s criminal justice chair, debated strategies for improving race relations between the city’s residents and its police force. The town hall ended with a surplus of questions and suggestions from community members and with promises of other meetings to address these issues — Flowers said these other meeting dates are in the works.
Some of these discussion points have been turned into survey questions that the city as well as the NAACP have been circulating through social media and other online platforms. One of the questions, whether or not citizens would like a citizen review board for the police, was a popular topic during last month’s event.
Flowers said while Carbondale has not had its own George Floyd, the conversations are still worth having.
“It’s better to be proactive,” Flowers said.
She said the increased training Carbondale police officers have had is a big positive. She also said mandating that officers live within the community is important as is making sure that the department’s demographics are closely aligned with those of the city.
Flowers said she is happy just to have the conversation about equity and race and justice and law still on people’s tongues.
“I’m pleased with the discussion,” she said, adding that she and others are looking for “positive actionable items so that we can all live and work together for the good of Carbondale.”
