Is it practical? Effective? Southern Illinois leaders debate police body cams.

Williams had a similar concern. He said the volume of Freedom of Information Act requests alone would likely be enough to bring on a full-time employee to handle the paperwork and file management. Thinking practically, Williams asked the question: Is it worth it for the city to hire a person to handle all of this and pay their salary for an initiative that may not work?

The conversation over body cams has been reignited with this year’s very loud and very public demand for police overhauls. Protests erupted in the spring over the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd — both were Black and unarmed and died at the hands of police. Most recently, the demand for racial justice has stemmed from the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was filmed being shot in the back seven times by a white Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer.

In Carbondale, though, the conversation hasn’t changed much.

“Again, as we study it more, we arrive at the same place — which is we can’t seem to find evidence that this is going to improve the policing environment,” Williams said.

Instead he said the city has focused on training to provide officers with the tools to have better interactions with the public.