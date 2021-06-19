Isabelle Hanson crowned Miss Illinois 2021

MARION — A news anchor and reporter for KFVS-TV is the new Miss Illinois.

Isabelle Hanson, Miss Northern Suburbs, won the title and crown Saturday during the annual Miss Illinois scholarship competition at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. The crowning concludes four days of preliminary and finals events. A native of Glen Ellyn, she was selected from 24 candidates.

Dongola’s Janna Harner, Miss Southern Illinois, was first runner up.

As Miss Illinois, Hanson will spend the next year attending a variety of fundraisers and special events, as well as promoting her platform of advocating for women's health issues.

She wins a $10,000 scholarship as well as numerous in-kind awards. See Tuesday’s edition of The Southern for full coverage of the Miss Illinois competition and Hanson’s win.

