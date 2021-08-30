ISBE rejects Anna-Jonesboro's request to use COVID relief money on football turf

On Monday, ISBE confirmed the agency disapproved of the proposal but did not disclose why. The agency directed The Southern to file a Freedom of Information Act request.

That FOIA request is pending.

A number of concerned community members, parents and teachers have spoken out about how the funds are to be spent and said there needs to be more of a focus on mental health.

A significant but smaller portion of the school’s COVID-19 dollars is also going toward a social worker’s salary and benefits for three years; 30 Jet Pack Wi-Fi hotspot subscriptions for three years; and a HVAC system for the lower gym and related upgrades, documents show.

Paula Brue-Hasty, a parent of two children at the high school, said previously in an interview with The Southern she started advocating for other uses with the grant money for a variety of reasons, but mainly because the grant could be used to improve mental health services at the school.

Brue-Hasty said she believes many in the community didn’t know about the grant because it wasn’t being talked about publicly. She said she also believes the spending plan wasn’t widely announced and that the soccer and football parents were shown favoritism and asked for input.