ISP investigating police shooting of suspect during jail booking in Hamilton County

Illinois State Police are investigating after a suspect in McLeansboro allegedly broke free from restraints, assaulted officers and was shot by officers Wednesday.

The shooting happened during the jail booking process in which the suspect allegedly assaulted a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy and a McLeansboro police officer, police said.

The two officers were booking a suspect at about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.

The suspect was being booked on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and methamphetamine possession at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, police said.

While being booked, the suspect broke free and assaulted the officers, ISP said. The ISP reported both officers fired their weapons at the suspect, who was struck.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

