It's finally happening: The Murphysboro Holiday Inn Express has broken ground

MURPHYSBORO — Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens gets to say something he’s wanted to for four years: Ground has been broken on the Holiday Inn Express development.

Stephens said official work on the hotel development began Monday. He, along with developer Joe Koppeis, announced the project four years ago to replace the demolished Apple tree Inn at the corner of Illinois 127 and Illinois 13.

“It’s been a long, winding road,” Stephens said of the development, also comparing some of the project’s setbacks to the plagues of the Bible.

The project has been beset with delays, some of them logistical, some of them personal. Koppeis admitted in October that some of the delays have been on him. He said his mother-in-law died in a house fire in April, which presented a series of challenges that delayed some work on the property.

Some of the challenges were logistical. In December 2018, Koppeis told The Southern he was hoping for a spring groundbreaking as he worked through planning with the Illinois Department of Transportation over issues regarding the redesigned entryway for the hotel property.

Those details were not smoothed out until last summer, and other discussions with Ameren about utilities caused some delay.