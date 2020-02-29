It's more important than you think: Community leaders urging importance of census count

CARBONDALE — The census isn’t terribly exciting on its face, but Southern Illinois civic leaders are asking citizens in the region to rethink this perception.
Chris Wallace is Carbondale’s development services director and has been working over the last year with a team to help get the word out about the forthcoming 2020 census count. He said it’s a lot more than an anecdotal snapshot of a community. It’s actually a pretty serious matter.
A congressional district in Southern Illinois is expected to disappear following the 2020 census, raising concerns from about the redistricting process that determines the number of seats a state gets in Congress.
Wallace said for Carbondale in particular the census count has a direct tie to its home rule status — the ability of the city to levy its own taxes. If the city’s census count falls below 25,000, Wallace said, a referendum would automatically go onto the following general municipal election in April 2023 asking if the citizens wanted the city to retain its home rule status.
Aside from home rule, Wallace said, the census count is a matter of money. For each person counted, Wallace said, there is between $1,000 and $2,000 in combined state and federal funding for programs like public transit and other services.
“There’s so much at stake,” Wallace said.
“Our biggest hope is we can get the response rate up,” he said, pointing to a 67% response rate during a previous count.
That means getting the word out, often and loudly. That’s where Carl Flowers and his team with the Carbondale NAACP chapter come in. Flowers said his group received grant money from the Illinois Secretary of State to help get the word out to difficult-to-count populations. He said the poor, persons and color and immigrant communities are their core target across five counties: Jackson, Williamson, Franklin, Pulaski and Alexander.
At this juncture, and for nearly the past year, Flowers said the goal has simply been education.
Flowers said for persons of color from his generation, which saw the Civil Rights Movement firsthand, the idea of being fully counted has particular resonance. Growing up, the history of enslaved persons counting only as three-fifths of a person was still in the minds of many in his community. So, for this group, he said stressing this complete count can be effective.
But, he said, he also ties the census directly to the communities they are reaching out to. An accurate count can mean increased funding for schools for their children.
“For people of color, your being counted does make a difference,” he said. He said that if people don’t take the time to answer the census questions, they don’t have a lot of room to complain about poor schools, hospitals and other community services.
“Your voice makes a difference, here,” he said.
But, it’s not an easy battle to fight. He said some people of color can have a mistrust of the federal government. Flowers and Wallace both said the recently nixed citizenship question is still having an impact on the willingness of some to participate.
“I think just the fact that was thrown (out) there scared a lot of people,” Wallace said. The citizenship question was blocked from being put on the census questionnaire. In fact, the government’s census website said no answer provided to a census-taker can be used against a person.
“The law prevents the Census Bureau from sharing your information with law enforcement,” a Q&A on the census website says.
Flowers said the NAACP’s outreach efforts have focused a lot on connecting with community leaders, namely ministers. He said specifically in the African American and Hispanic communities, church leaders have a lot of influence. He said they are trying to get their message into the pulpit on Sundays.
There is still time to get the word out, though. On March 25, there will be a census kickoff event at the Carbondale Middle School, where community members can come and learn about the census.
Just before this, cards will have gone in the mail, informing residents of the three ways to be counted: through a paper form, online and even over the phone. For those that don’t do it on their own, there will also be door-to-door visits from census counters.
Flowers said he understands that with all the troubles some may be facing in their community, answering personal questions for the feds may seem last on the list of important issues. But Flowers said it’s still important, and he and his team are just “trying to reach them where they are.”
