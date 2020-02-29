It's more important than you think: Community leaders urging importance of census count

At this juncture, and for nearly the past year, Flowers said the goal has simply been education.

Flowers said for persons of color from his generation, which saw the Civil Rights Movement firsthand, the idea of being fully counted has particular resonance. Growing up, the history of enslaved persons counting only as three-fifths of a person was still in the minds of many in his community. So, for this group, he said stressing this complete count can be effective.

But, he said, he also ties the census directly to the communities they are reaching out to. An accurate count can mean increased funding for schools for their children.

“For people of color, your being counted does make a difference,” he said. He said that if people don’t take the time to answer the census questions, they don’t have a lot of room to complain about poor schools, hospitals and other community services.

“Your voice makes a difference, here,” he said.

But, it’s not an easy battle to fight. He said some people of color can have a mistrust of the federal government. Flowers and Wallace both said the recently nixed citizenship question is still having an impact on the willingness of some to participate.