CARBONDALE — Women for Change along with 100 Black Men of Southern Illinois is putting on a forum to address key issues facing youth in the region.
"The forum is for everyone: mothers, fathers, men, boys, and grandparents. The 'village' concept connects all of us to provide a safe, secure and healthy place for children to grow, to develop and discover their life’s potential," said Carbondale City Councilwoman Ginger Rye-Sanders.
The forum will go into several talking points, from gun violence and recidivism (the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend), to the "village" concept and, of course, the qualities of being a man.
This isn't the first time Women for Change and 100 Black Men have come together for the community. They have participated in many food giveaways to offset the food insecurity of families, Rye-Sanders said. Thursday's forum, entitled "Boys to Men," will continue that good work.
Rye-Sanders explained the purpose of the forum is to get youth involved and to build relationships with community members, as well as to reestablish the importance of what she calls the "village."
"'Where are the villagers' is a cry out to villagers," Rye-Sanders explained, referencing a phrase from the press release about the event. "Posing questions are many times better than giving answers," she said. "So we will pose questions to our villagers like: Is the village dead? Are you a villager? Did COVID affect the way we depend and connect with each other? Do we believe that we are better together? The open forum will encourage villagers to self-evaluate themselves."
Another question Rye-Sanders asks herself and the community she serves is: "Is the village on life support," which is a kind of metaphor for administering assistance to those who are not doing well or are unresponsive.
"Life support is administered to make you breathe or stay alive. So it is the same with the village," Rye-Sanders said, explaining that today, police and social workers are a form of life support acting in place of the village, but they might not always have the same care and compassion as the village.
The event will focus on the rising risk of gun violence, and proposing alternatives to violence to settle disputes. Rye-Sanders says that gun violence is a real issue in Carbondale.
"Please join us as we explore and find ways to combat gun violence and rising crime in Carbondale," Rye-Sanders said.
The forum will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening at the Eurma Hayes Center in Carbondale. Refreshments will be served.