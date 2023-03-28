"'Where are the villagers' is a cry out to villagers," Rye-Sanders explained, referencing a phrase from the press release about the event. "Posing questions are many times better than giving answers," she said. "So we will pose questions to our villagers like: Is the village dead? Are you a villager? Did COVID affect the way we depend and connect with each other? Do we believe that we are better together? The open forum will encourage villagers to self-evaluate themselves."

Another question Rye-Sanders asks herself and the community she serves is: "Is the village on life support," which is a kind of metaphor for administering assistance to those who are not doing well or are unresponsive.

"Life support is administered to make you breathe or stay alive. So it is the same with the village," Rye-Sanders said, explaining that today, police and social workers are a form of life support acting in place of the village, but they might not always have the same care and compassion as the village.