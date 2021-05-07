It was a historic season for controlled burns in Southern Illinois' fields and forests

While it is generally understood that fires are necessary to maintain prairies, it is less well known that the oak-dominated forests of southern Illinois are also fire-dependent and research has shown that successful burns can help control invasive plant species in the forest and begin to allow more sunlight into the forest.

Tharran Hobson, director of The Nature Conservancy’s Southern Illinois Program, said: “Prescribed burns can improve forest health by allowing more light to get to the forest floor, which is important because with light comes more plant and animal life.”

Dr. Charles Ruffner, professor in the Forestry Program at Southern Illinois University said it's important for people to realize due to a lack of natural disturbance for much of the last 100 years and the introductions of many invasive species, our oak forests are not regenerating.

"And that’s bad news for all the plant and animal species that rely on healthy oak forests," Ruffner said.

Because prescribed fire can be an important forest management tool, it is commonly recommended in Forest Management Plans developed for private landowners who are enrolled in the State’s Forestry Development Act (FDA) Program.

Landowners with questions about prescribed fire on their property are encouraged to contact an INDR District Forester. The Southern Illinois Prescribed Burn Association can also be a valuable resource for landowners wanting assistance with implementing prescribed fire on their property.

