It was a historic season for controlled burns in Southern Illinois' fields and forests

Public agencies, private conservation groups, and private landowners have been working together since last winter to conduct controlled burns on over 23,000 acres of fields and forests across Southern Illinois.
These controlled, or prescribed fires, were conducted between November 2020 and April 2021 as part of efforts to improve prairie and forest ecosystem health in the region.
Aided by favorable weather and unprecedented cooperation with individuals and groups, the U.S. Forest Service was able to burn over 14,000 acres on and around the Shawnee National Forest.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources burned over 5,000 acres on state-owned sites, including Giant City State Park, Trail of Tears State Forest, and Pyramid State Park.
The Fish and Wildlife Service at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge burned nearly 4,000 acres - more than double the acres burned there during the previous fire season.
The prescribed fires were conducted and coordinated by staff and volunteers from the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, The Nature Conservancy, the SIU Fire Dawgs, and the Southern Illinois Prescribed Burn Association.
The recent Rocky Branch and Beatty Branch prescribed fires in Pope County near Eddyville on April 3 were a great example of multiple partners working together to conduct a large-scale burn on public and private land, according to Scott Crist, USFS Fire Management Officer for the Shawnee National Forest.
“The prescribed fires, which were only three miles apart and were conducted simultaneously, included a combined 1,900 acres of mostly privately-owned forest," Crist said. "Helicopters were used to help with interior ignitions at each site and I think there was involvement from every appropriate agency and group in southern Illinois.”
On a smaller scale, three separate prescribed fires at Trail of Tears State Forest burned almost 1,000 acres. That included a 322-acre burn in the Ozark Hills Nature Preserve and a 292-acre burn on a demonstration area within the forest where plant and animal responses to fire are monitored.
IDNR District Forester Ben Snyder, said monitoring at the Trail of Tears State Forest has shown that oak trees are not re-growing and many forest flowering plants are being lost.
"Using prescribed fire as a management tool in the forest is important because controlled burns can help reverse these trends.”
It is worthwhile noting that, unlike the Fountain Bluff wildfire near Gorham in March, controlled burns are thoroughly planned out and professionally supervised and can only be initiated if weather conditions meet a strict set of criteria. Additionally, the burns are scheduled for the time of the year when much of the plant and animal life in the region is either dormant, hibernating, or has migrated south.
While it is generally understood that fires are necessary to maintain prairies, it is less well known that the oak-dominated forests of southern Illinois are also fire-dependent and research has shown that successful burns can help control invasive plant species in the forest and begin to allow more sunlight into the forest.
Tharran Hobson, director of The Nature Conservancy’s Southern Illinois Program, said: “Prescribed burns can improve forest health by allowing more light to get to the forest floor, which is important because with light comes more plant and animal life.”
Dr. Charles Ruffner, professor in the Forestry Program at Southern Illinois University said it's important for people to realize due to a lack of natural disturbance for much of the last 100 years and the introductions of many invasive species, our oak forests are not regenerating.
"And that’s bad news for all the plant and animal species that rely on healthy oak forests," Ruffner said.
Because prescribed fire can be an important forest management tool, it is commonly recommended in Forest Management Plans developed for private landowners who are enrolled in the State’s Forestry Development Act (FDA) Program.
Landowners with questions about prescribed fire on their property are encouraged to contact an INDR District Forester. The Southern Illinois Prescribed Burn Association can also be a valuable resource for landowners wanting assistance with implementing prescribed fire on their property.