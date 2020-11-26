'It will save some person's life': Family of sick 2-year-old asks Southern Illinoisans to wear masks

Karle and Josh have to work to keep their medical insurance. One of their great fears is that one of them will bring COVID-19 home to Nathan. The family knows people think anyone who is immune compromised should stay home, and they are.

“Nathan has never been to Walmart or a grocery store,” Josh Smith said.

“We have family members we are close to who have never met Nathan,” Karle Smith said.

They say the pandemic rules haven’t been a lifestyle change for them. They have been frequently washing their hands and practicing social distancing since 2018. Because of the pandemic, visits from the few people approved to come into their home, including Nathan’s cousins and playmates, have been suspended.

“We believe it’s better to be safe than sorry. Our family has been really understanding,” Karle Smith said.

Now, they are asking everyone else to be understanding, too, and to wear a mask to protect vulnerable babies and children by also helping protect their parents.

“I have to work. If I don’t work, my son doesn’t have health insurance,” Karle Smith said. “It’s not political. We’re not asking people to wear masks forever, just for now.”