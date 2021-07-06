It's alive! Murphysboro's 'Big Muddy Monster' slinks its way into a comic book

MURPHYSBORO — The tale begins like many urban legends — with a couple in a parked car at night in a dark park.
What disrupts the couple’s date is not a man with a hook for a hand. No, it's a creature many know but few have seen. It’s big, muscular, covered in white hair and has piercing red eyes.
Ange Dixon doesn’t know what she saw, but she knows she’s not crazy.
This is how Mike Noe, Brian Easton and Nathan Bonner begin their soon-to-be-released pulp comic “Big Muddy Monster: A True Story of Murphysboro.”
The comic book chronicles the real reports of Big Muddy Monster sightings in Murphysboro during the summer of 1973. These have been well-chronicled both in local papers — The Southern has had many entries on the monster over the years — as well as in bigger markets like The New York Times. But there’s also a file on the City of Murphysboro’s website containing all the police reports from the time.
“The writer basically is working directly from the police reports,” Mike Noe, owner of Murphysboro’s Muddy Monster Comics, said.
Easton, the author, said he wants the book to be a “just the facts, ma’am” retelling.
“We’re trying to be as true as possible,” Noe said.
Easton, who has published a series of monster novels called “Autobiography of a Werewolf Hunter'' said he’s been a monster fan and a teller of tall tales since he can remember. But, this story isn’t just a campfire tale to him.
“I don’t consider it a tall tale like Pecos Bill or Paul Bunyon. It’s definitely a legendary thing at this point,” Easton said.
In fact, being from Murphysboro, Easton is proud to tell his hometown’s story this way.
“I always felt a little bit of pride that I came from a town that had its own monster,” he said.
Still, he said it has been challenging putting together a narrative for a “creature who has no voice.”
Mike Noe, owner of the former Campus Comics, will bring his love of “nerd culture” to Murphysboro as he moves the longtime Carbondale staple to its new home.
One way they have done this is to have a central narrator. The face may be familiar to some — it’s Murphysboro’s mayor Will Stephens.
“I appreciate the creators depicting me in the comic. In reviewing some of the draft pages, it seems I look better as a cartoon than I do on camera," Stephens said.
He said he looks forward to the legend of the Big Muddy Monster coming to a new generation.
Bonner, Noe and Easton all have an affinity for classic movie monsters of the Hollywood studio era — Frankenstein, Dracula and the like. But they also share a love of monster comics like “Tales from the Crypt.” All this went into their vision for their book. Noe described it as “family-friendly-horror.”
Noe said the book will have 20 story pages that will be in classic black and white with a color cover and several color gallery pages in the back that will feature other artists’ interpretations of the monster.
Bonner is the artist for the project. He said the sighting that most grabbed him was the scene at Riverside park with the couple in the parked car.
“I think that kind of firmly was in my mind from the get-go,” he said.
This is both the figurative and literal launching point for the book for Bonner. He said the opening pages are reminiscent of a “Scooby-doo” like opener — he said he can even hear the opening theme playing as he reads the panels.
Noe, Bonner and Easton said the Big Muddy Monster story belongs to Murphysboro and all thought it should be an even bigger part of the city’s brand. Easton said there are people who dedicate all their spare time to visiting places known to have monster sightings. He said Murphysboro should be on their lists. So, Noe said a dollar for every issue sold will go to Murphysboro’s tourism commission.
The team said they hope to have the issue printed by this year’s Apple Festival in September. However, Noe said if this first run goes quick, they plan to reprint it and keep it in print to be sold at the shop and potentially other places in the area.
