It's alive! Murphysboro's 'Big Muddy Monster' slinks its way into a comic book

“I don’t consider it a tall tale like Pecos Bill or Paul Bunyon. It’s definitely a legendary thing at this point,” Easton said.

In fact, being from Murphysboro, Easton is proud to tell his hometown’s story this way.

“I always felt a little bit of pride that I came from a town that had its own monster,” he said.

Still, he said it has been challenging putting together a narrative for a “creature who has no voice.”

One way they have done this is to have a central narrator. The face may be familiar to some — it’s Murphysboro’s mayor Will Stephens.

“I appreciate the creators depicting me in the comic. In reviewing some of the draft pages, it seems I look better as a cartoon than I do on camera," Stephens said.

He said he looks forward to the legend of the Big Muddy Monster coming to a new generation.

Bonner, Noe and Easton all have an affinity for classic movie monsters of the Hollywood studio era — Frankenstein, Dracula and the like. But they also share a love of monster comics like “Tales from the Crypt.” All this went into their vision for their book. Noe described it as “family-friendly-horror.”