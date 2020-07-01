'It's still here': Local officials stress need to continue COVID-19 prevention measures

Perry County has recently seen an uptick in its cases and Barb Stevenson, administrator for the county’s health department, attributed some of this to “people letting their guard down,” not keeping six-foot social distancing or wearing a mask in public.

“We’ve been pretty steady with positive cases,” she said. “That is a reminder that COVID is still here. It’s not gone away.”

Hagston said that Jackson County's numbers haven’t seen a spike — in fact, they were the lowest since the start of the pandemic. But he said precaution is still needed.

With good numbers, he said the messaging isn’t always easy.

“It does become difficult to continue to stress to people that they need to take precautions when the numbers are currently low for us,” he said, adding that that Jackson County, or other places, are “a heartbeat away” from another outbreak.

Rhine said she gets it — people want to return to their lives as they were pre-COVID. But that’s not the reality the region is currently in. In fact, she said opening up early or being fast and loose with precautions could have the opposite effect people want.

“If we go backwards, that’s going to make it even longer for us to move forward,” Rhine said.