'It's still here': Local officials stress need to continue COVID-19 prevention measures
'It's still here': Local officials stress need to continue COVID-19 prevention measures

CARBONDALE — It’s been a long walk, but we’re not out of the woods yet.

That’s the message Bart Hagston, administrator for the Jackson County Health Department, had about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three months since the initial state-mandated shutdown, communities across Southern Illinois have seen declines in confirmed COVID-19 cases. In response, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker began moving into later stages of reopening the state, most recently moving into Phase 4, allowing for indoor seating at restaurants and bars.

All this comes as other, less cautious states are having to backtrack. Texas was closed, save for essential businesses, for the month of April with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott beginning reopening in May. He recently had to close bars again and reduce the capacity of restaurants amid a spike in COVID cases.

“We’re not seeing anything that is overly alarming in the Southern Seven Counties,” said Shawnna Rhine, community outreach coordinator for Southern Seven Health Department.

But this doesn’t mean the problem is handled or solved. It just proves that the measures taken early in the COVID-19 pandemic worked. But looking further, Rhine said the numbers should be looked at this way.

“What the numbers are telling us is that it’s still here,” she said, adding that there is still work to be done.

Perry County has recently seen an uptick in its cases and Barb Stevenson, administrator for the county’s health department, attributed some of this to “people letting their guard down,” not keeping six-foot social distancing or wearing a mask in public.

“We’ve been pretty steady with positive cases,” she said. “That is a reminder that COVID is still here. It’s not gone away.”

Hagston said that Jackson County's numbers haven’t seen a spike — in fact, they were the lowest since the start of the pandemic. But he said precaution is still needed.

With good numbers, he said the messaging isn’t always easy.

“It does become difficult to continue to stress to people that they need to take precautions when the numbers are currently low for us,” he said, adding that that Jackson County, or other places, are “a heartbeat away” from another outbreak.

Policy group report: Illinois was ill-prepared for pandemic

Rhine said she gets it — people want to return to their lives as they were pre-COVID. But that’s not the reality the region is currently in. In fact, she said opening up early or being fast and loose with precautions could have the opposite effect people want.

“If we go backwards, that’s going to make it even longer for us to move forward,” Rhine said.

She said COVID-prevention is a lot like doctor’s instructions after surgery. If someone jumps up and stops selfcare too soon, they can actually make things worse. But, following doctor’s orders can keep a person’s down time to a minimum.

Stevenson wants people to remember that masks and social distancing aren’t always for the person taking these precautions. They are for the medically fragile person in the store with them. They are for the grandparents who watch the grandkids while mom and dad go to work.

“You’re putting them at risk to not be there to assist and be a part of our children’s lives,” she said.

Hagston said he understands the financial concerns many have about keeping businesses locked down. It’s something his department has to consider. But there are two sides to that coin — with reopening comes consequences.

“We also understand that with those actions come other consequences and that likely will be an increase in cases,” Hagston said.

Some have argued that mask wearing is a form of social control, even going so far as to say that the virus is engineered.

Rhine rebuked that idea.

“There’s no doubt whatsoever that this is a virus, that it is causing people to die,” Rhine said. “We’ve got to continue to move forward … to keep everybody safe.”

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 22 0 13
Franklin 22 0 13
Gallatin 2 0 2
Hamilton 5 0 2
Hardin 1 0 1
Jackson 330 19 296
Jefferson 109 14 94
Johnson 20 0 17
Massac 13 0 7
Perry 54 1 44
Pope 1 0 1
Pulaski 76 0 49
Randolph 289 7 272
Saline 9 0 8
Union 187 19 109
Williamson 123 4 80
White 5 0 4

Hagston likened this low point in COVID numbers to coming to a clearing on a walk in the woods.

“We don’t know what the woods on the other side looks like,” he said. “All we can do is help them minimize risk.”

The best way to do this, as Rhine, Hagston and Stevenson all said, is to wash hands for 20 seconds, keep six feet away from others in public and wear a mask.

Empty classrooms, churches, bars and stores: Southern Illinois COVID-19 impact, in photos

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

Concerned about COVID-19?

