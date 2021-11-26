J & S Scents: Help for the hunt

ANNA — Autumn is the No. 1 time of year for Jeff Williamson’s business. And he likes to think that his company, J & S Scents, is No. 1 in, well, the No. 1 business.

The Anna-based company is a leading supplier of deer urine, sold to hunters looking to a bag a trophy. The product is used to mask human scents and to attract deer.

The business, as well as the science behind it, is pretty simple.

“Deer are a lot like dogs,” Williamson explained. “You know how when a dog urinates somewhere, another dog comes along and urinates in the same place? It is the same with deer.”

For that reason, deer urine – called deer scent – can help a hunter convince his prey that a deer has either traveled through the area or is still there, attracting him by arousing his curiosity that there may be a new rival or a potential mate in the area.

Deer have a tremendous sense of smell, Williamson said.

“Hunters put deer urine around the area where they will be hunting,” Williamson said, instructing hunters to spray the scent around deer stand locations as well as their boots when walking to and from the deer stand. “It masks other odors and make deer think other deer are in the area.”

He said, as social animals, deer often look for one another’s company. Bucks are especially looking for does during mating season. For that reason, one product J & S Scents offers is urine specifically collected from does during her peak estrous cycle.

Williamson said his company has a herd of deer that overnights in a large barn. A sloped floor collects each night’s production. The urine is drained, filtered and refrigerated. The product is shipped to customers fresh.

“We collect either four deer at a time or a single deer at a time, depending on what customers want,” he said.

Hunters using urine from Williamson’s deer have been successful.

“One of our products is called ‘312’ because a world-record whitetail deer was killed in 2016 by Stephen Tucker near Gallatin, Tennessee,” Williamson explained. “He used one of our one-deer-per-bottle products and harvested a buck that scored 312, so that’s what we named it.”

Williamson said the company does nothing besides collection, filtering refrigeration and bottling of the product. Urine is only collected August through January.

“There are no additives of any kind and we ship it fresh,” he explained. He said that everything from bottling to labeling is done by hand.

J & S Scents products are offered as a liquid in one-ounce spray bottles as well as in two-ounce gels. Williamson ships the product worldwide in insulated containers.

“We use glass bottles and we wrap them with aluminum bubble wrap and we put ice packs with them and then more bubble wrap,” he said.

The glass is thicker than most bottles and he said the thickness of the bottle and the aluminum both are used for their insulation qualities. He said amber bottles with atomizers help reduce exposure to oxygen which can reduce the effectiveness of the scent.

There are one or two or other deer urine companies in the state, but his business continues to grow.

“We’ve been doing this a long time and all that we do is the right way to do it,” he said, adding that he hears from hunters each season crediting the scent for their success.

“I have a lot of buddies this time of year,” he said with a laugh.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0