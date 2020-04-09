Jackson County authorities announce second COVID-19 death, 3 more confirmed cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A female in her 90s is the second confirmed death in Jackson County from COVID-19, according to a Thursday news release from the Jackson County Health Department.

The release also states that there are two other confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, which includes a male in his 70s and a female in her 80s. Both, according to the release, are isolated and doing fair.

“Our thoughts are with the family, as they mourn the passing of their loved one," Bart Hagston, administrator at the health department, said in the news release. "Sadly, this disease is proving to be unforgiving in some cases, particularly in our elderly population.”

The department says all three individuals acquired the disease through local contact with a known or suspected case. To date, there have been 25 total laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including two deaths. The health department is aware of 231 tests being conducted on Jackson County residents to date.

The release says six individuals in Jackson County have recovered enough to be released from isolation.