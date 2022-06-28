Jackson County Board primary leaves Basden as odd man out

Gene Basden is the odd man out in the Republican race for the Jackson County Board.

As a result of the 2020 census, district lines were redrawn, putting Basden, a member of the board representing District 3, into District 2 with two other incumbent Republicans, Daniel Bost and Andrew Erbes. All three were seeking their party’s nomination for two seats on the board.

Bost received 51% of the votes cast, Erbes 32% and Basden 17%.

Basden said even though he is disappointed, he hopes to remain involved at the county level and does not rule out another run for the board in the future.

“Redistricting is something I knew that I would have to deal with,” Basden said. “There’s no hurt feelings. It’s part of the political process.”

Bost and Erbes will face Democrats Rebecca Mathis and Rodney Beckman, the only candidates on their party’s primary ballot for the District 2 seats. Voters in November’s general election will selected to board member from each district.

In District 1, incumbent Republican Jan Phillips ran unopposed for the nomination. No Democratic candidates were on the ballot for District 1.

No other Republicans appeared on ballots for the Jackson County Board.

Only two Democratic candidates were listed on each district’s ballots. District 3 incumbent C.J. Calandro will appear on the November ballot along with Tamiko Mueller, an incumbent who previously served District 4 but moves to District 3 after redistricting.

Democratic incumbents earning the Democratic nomination include Julie Peterson and John Rendleman in District 5, Scott Comparato and Erin Ashley in District 6.

Newcomer Neil Battrell will join incumbent Kevin Lister on the ballot for District 7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0