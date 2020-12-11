Jackson County Board to vote on giving health department authority to enforce virus mitigations

MURPHYSBORO — As COVID-19 case positivity rates and hospitalizations remain high in Southern Illinois, Jackson County officials are trying to find ways to help the local health department enforce statewide virus mitigation efforts.
The Jackson County Board’s Legislative and Public Safety Committee on Tuesday approved a resolution that would give support to the Jackson County Health Department in its efforts to enforce COVID-19 mitigation restrictions ordered by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The committee's approval sends the resolution to the full board for consideration.
The measure would give the health department the ability to suspend a bar or restaurant’s operating license if they do not heed official warnings given by local health officials.
The board is set to discuss the resolution during its regular meeting on Tuesday. However, Board Chair Keith Larkin said he wasn’t sure if it would come to a vote. He said there is another measure being drafted that will amend the current food and safety ordinance to offer the same support to the health department.
“The idea is to give the health department the tools they need to enforce the mitigation efforts,” Larkin said Friday. He said the JCHD administrator, Bart Hagston, is working with Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez on language that would update the current ordinance.
Larkin said the idea is to explicitly state that the health department can use enforcement of the ordinance to enforce orders by the governor or the Illinois Department of Public Health. He said this will be helpful both during the current pandemic and in future public health emergencies.
“Frankly, it was language we didn’t know we needed in there before a pandemic happened,” Larkin said. “Our job is to give the health department whatever they need to do the job of protecting public health as they see fit.”
“We think that just some slight tweaks to the current ordinance will give us the legal footing we need to be able to work with restaurants as far as compliance with the Tier 3 mitigation measures,” Hagston said of the proposed amendment.
Tier 3 mitigations in place statewide as of Nov. 11 include a ban on indoor dining and drinking at restaurants and bars, the closure of theaters and casinos, and capacity restrictions at retail businesses and social gatherings.
Andrew Erbes voted against the resolution in Tuesday’s legislative committee meeting.
“In my mind, it’s punitive,” he said of punishing business owners for not following the governor’s executive orders restricting how restaurants and bars can operate.
Erbes said he’s not deaf to the concerns people have about the virus. But, he said, he doesn’t think it reasonable or right to treat business owners like criminals for trying to protect their livelihoods.
When asked if there were a scenario in which he could see himself voting to give the health department explicit enforcement authority under the county’s ordinances, he said it’s not likely. He said he would consider it if the state separated bars and restaurants in its mitigation plans. He said the two operate differently and could have different exposure risks for COVID-19.
Hagston said the goal is to attain compliance with mitigation measures, “specifically the current ban on indoor dining and drinking.”
“Our goal is not to shut a business down,” he said.
“Nobody wants to shut anyone’s livelihood down,” Larkin said, echoing Hagston’s sentiments.
Larkin said the board is sympathetic to business owners. But he said he feels the board's hands are somewhat tied. He said because of a lackluster federal response, aid has had to come from the state and municipalities, which doesn't leave much support for businesses while they are closed. But, he said, the board is doing what it can. Also up for a vote next week is a relief measure for county liquor license holders. Larkin said he hopes the board will vote to allow a waiving of the 2021 liquor license fees for businesses who follow the state mitigation guidelines.
“It’s an effort to be understanding,” Larkin said.
The next Jackson County Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The public can call in to the meeting at 1-312-584-2401, meeting ID: 1378275#. Those interested in video call options can find instructions by visiting jacksoncounty-il.gov.
