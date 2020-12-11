Jackson County Board to vote on giving health department authority to enforce virus mitigations

Larkin said the idea is to explicitly state that the health department can use enforcement of the ordinance to enforce orders by the governor or the Illinois Department of Public Health. He said this will be helpful both during the current pandemic and in future public health emergencies.

“Frankly, it was language we didn’t know we needed in there before a pandemic happened,” Larkin said. “Our job is to give the health department whatever they need to do the job of protecting public health as they see fit.”

“We think that just some slight tweaks to the current ordinance will give us the legal footing we need to be able to work with restaurants as far as compliance with the Tier 3 mitigation measures,” Hagston said of the proposed amendment.

Tier 3 mitigations in place statewide as of Nov. 11 include a ban on indoor dining and drinking at restaurants and bars, the closure of theaters and casinos, and capacity restrictions at retail businesses and social gatherings.

Andrew Erbes voted against the resolution in Tuesday’s legislative committee meeting.

“In my mind, it’s punitive,” he said of punishing business owners for not following the governor’s executive orders restricting how restaurants and bars can operate.