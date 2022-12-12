Jackson County CEO group plans murder mystery dinner

When it comes to a business project, students in the Jackson County CEO program are looking for a way to create one by hosting a "whodunit?"
The 15 high school students within the group are learning how to organize, promote and (if you will pardon the choice of words) execute a murder mystery dinner, which is set for Saturday, Jan. 14 at Route 51 Brewing, south of Elkville.
The event, called “Murder in the Air,” will feature a full dinner and an opportunity for guests to try their detective skills to solve a mystery, explained Ben Deshazo, a senior at Trico High School and CEO member.
Deshazo said following a pulled pork and chicken dinner, guests will review a "case file” of a murder while gleaning clues from a true crime podcast presented from the stage about the incident. Members of the CEO class will serve as the podcast host as well as witnesses, investigators and others interviewed on the podcast. The first table to correctly solve the crime will be deemed the evening’s top crime solvers.
“It’s based upon how popular true crime podcasts are and it’s more of a modern take on the way murder mysteries have always been done,” Deshazo explained.
Students in the class are handling all aspects of planning the event including determining what type of event to hold, location, catering options and solicitation of sponsorships. Proceeds from the murder mystery dinner will be used to fund each of the students’ individual business projects.
The Jackson CEO program is one of several county-based CEO groups in the region. Students in CEO classes learn entrepreneurial, professional and business skills through the daily class.
“Response to our dinner has been very positive and people are quite excited about the event,” Deshazo said. “We’re doing our best to make sure we don’t let them down and that we all have a really, really fun event."
Tickets for the “Murder in the Air” mystery dinner are $25 each ($17 for children 12 and under) or $200 for a table of eight. They can be purchased through the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jacksonceo.org.
(618) 351-5036