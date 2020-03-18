Jackson County has a COVID-19 case; SIH tells employees there is a case in Williamson County

“This is just the beginning,” he said.

The disaster declaration issued Wednesday night said that it is the policy of Jackson County to be prepared to address any disasters by making resources available to mitigate and minimize risks. The declaration activates the county's emergency response plan, directing local officials to work with state and federal partners to protect the safety of residents and visitors.

In a separate news release, the Jackson County Health Department provided additional, though limited, details about the case. The individual, a female in her 50s, is doing well and is at home in isolation, the release said. This is the first laboratory confirmed positive of COVID-19 in Jackson County. The individual is thought to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus through recent travel to another state. She is required to stay home until she is well and can no longer transmit the disease.

While no further information will be provided on the individual to protect her privacy, the department said public health officials are speaking with people who she may have come into contact with before her diagnosis. Through this investigation, public health may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure, the department said.