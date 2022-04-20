Jackson County Health Department to have first spring shred and med event in two years

The Jackson County Health Department is hosting its first spring shred and med disposal day since the start of the pandemic.

The biannual free and confidential document shredding and medication disposal was put on hold for two years until last October because of COVID-19.

The Saturday, April 23, event is set to bring a much-needed service to the citizens of Jackson County, according to Kassidy Phoenix, the recycling director for the health department.

“These types of events are important because it gives residents access to services they may not always know were available,” Phoenix said. “Shredding typically is not a free service that everyone offers. This is an opportunity for us to provide that free to our residents. Then medication disposal is a really nice convenient place for people to bring medications where they can safely be disposed of.”

The shred and med event has been going at the health department for over a decade to help curb addiction.

“Whether it's accidental or intentional, anything you can do to keep those products off the streets or out of medicine cabinets and then properly dispose of them. That's a big thing,” Phoenix said. “You don't want to flush those medications. You want to make sure you're taking advantage of those take back events, because your water treatment plants, they're not designed to filter out all of the residual drugs that contaminate the wastewater.”

For a list of correct ways to dispose of medication go to https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/index.html.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon at 415 Health Dept. Road in Murphysboro.

To register for a drop off time you can call 618-684-3143 extension 128 or go online at https://jchdonline.as.me/ShredMed2022.

The following Saturday, April 30, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for any individuals unable to book a slot.

Several local departments will be accepting drop-offs such as the Carbondale Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Police Department in the City of Anna, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and more, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration website.

To search for a drop off location near you go to https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/NTBI/publicSearchLite.jsp?_flowExecutionKey=_cE373C062-539A-72AF-59D1-C9592DBF2A3F_k2CA126E1-C1A5-AFF5-1CEF-F62D9DE1B083.

Most locations should be accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but it is best to check with the location you are dropping off at for their times.

For more information such as year-round pharmaceutical disposal locations go to https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/.

