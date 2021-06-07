Jackson County Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to housebound residents

CARBONDALE — The Jackson County Health Department is now providing COVID-19 vaccinations to county residents who are homebound.

Very specific eligibility qualifications will apply, according to a health department news release.

Only residents who rarely or never leave their home, or those whose transport would require a significantly taxing effort, are eligible for this service.

Anyone who is a homebound Jackson County resident and who needs a COVID-19 vaccination can call (618) 684-3143, Ext. 111. A caregiver can call, too.

The health department asks that anyone be prepared to leave the caregiver’s name and contact information, the patient’s name, and address, and call will be returned and a personalized assessment will be provided.

The service is available to home bound persons age 12 and older. No fees apply, and insurance information is not collected. This service will be available for a limited time, so those interested should not delay.

For those who have mobility issues, but who can leave home, JCHD offers curbside service for vaccinations. To make curbside service arrangements, please call (618) 684-3143, Ext. 150.

