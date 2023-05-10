MUPHYSBORO — Jackson County Historical Society announced it will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. The 2023 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, and end on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. Find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and participating museums across America.

“We thank the 2023 Blue Star Museums who invite military personnel and their families to experience the many wonders they have to offer, whether it’s a glimpse into the past, an encounter with awe-inspiring art, or a moment of discovery,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D., chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. “Jackson County Historical Society is helping to enrich the lives of military families and build meaningful connections between our nation’s military and their local community.”

Blue Star Museums include children’s museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses, and more, and hail from all 50 states, District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The current list of participating museums will continue to develop over the summer as organizations are welcome to register to be a Blue Star Museum throughout the summer.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military—Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

About Jackson County Historical Society

The Jackson County Historical Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the history of Jackson County, Illinois, USA. Established in 1969, the society's mission is to collect, preserve, and share the stories, artifacts, and traditions that have shaped the region's rich cultural heritage.

The society's collection includes a wide range of historical objects, documents, and photographs, covering topics such as agriculture, industry, transportation, and social life in Jackson County. The society also maintains an extensive library of books, manuscripts, and other resources related to local history and genealogy.

In addition to preserving the past, the Jackson County Historical Society is committed to engaging and educating the community through a variety of programs and events. These include guided tours of historic sites, lectures and presentations, workshops and classes, and outreach to local schools and organizations.

Membership in the society is open to all who share an interest in the history of Jackson County. Members enjoy access to special events, discounts on publications and merchandise, and the satisfaction of supporting an important community resource.

About the National Endowment for the Arts

Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities. Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the Arts Endowment supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America. To learn more, visit arts.gov or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation’s largest chapter-based military and veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach fosters strong communities with a focus on human centered design and innovative solutions. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered millions of dollars in benefits and impacted more than 1.5 million people each year. For more information, click here and follow along with Blue Star Families on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.