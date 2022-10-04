Jackson County Historical society looks to remember Tri-State Tornado victims

The Tri-State Tornado of March 18, 1925 is among the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history, killing nearly 700 and virtually destroying the Southern Illinois communities of De Soto, Gorham and Murphysboro. Yet, there is no monument or memorial anywhere in Southern Illinois in remembrance of those affected by the tragedy.

The Jackson County Historical Society hopes to change that.

The organization recently announced a fundraising campaign to erect one or more memorials to the victims of the Tri-State Tornado in the county.

“One of the things we’d like to do is to have a granite monument to commemorate the tornado and the 300-plus people who were killed here,” explained Scott Johnson, president of the historical society.

He said the group hopes to raise $35,000 to establish a monument which would list the names of all of the Jackson County residents who were killed by the tornado which swept through parts of Missouri, Southern Illinois and Indiana, killing 695 in total and causing more than $17 million in damage, which would be equal to nearly $300 million today.

Across the three states, the tornado injured more than 2,000 residents in just over a 4-hour afternoon time frame.

“This remains one of the worst tornadoes to ever hit North America,” Johnson said. “It devastated these three Jackson County towns and with the 100th anniversary of the tornado coming up, we feel like people maybe have lost sight of just what the impact was.”

He said the goal is to have monuments or markers ready for unveiling in March of 2025.

The society is also gathering family stories passed down from generations about the tornado for a collection to be published for the anniversary of the storm.

Johnson said contributions to the monuments may be mailed to the Jackson County Historical Society at 1616 Edith Street, Murphysboro, IL 62966 or given to them online at the society’s website, www.jchsil.com.