Jackson County Housing Authority gives computers, hotspots to hundreds of residents

Not one to commit to things she doesn't yet have, Hamilton said residents will be called to inform them they qualify for a free computer. She didn’t want anyone to be told they got a computer and suddenly have to take back that promise.

“I don’t like to disappoint people,” she said. She also said the JCHA will allow sponsors to connect with the recipient of their donations if they’d like.

The mayors of Carbondale and Murphysboro were present Friday at the Bridgewood Community Center in Murphysboro, when the computers were delivered to the housing authority. Hamilton said everyone was a bit shocked by the more than 10 pallets of computers that had been delivered. When people brought up just how big the donation was, she reminded them of one thing.

“This is only half of them,” she said. She said this really drove the point home that this was going to have a huge potential impact on the community.

